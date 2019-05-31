Normandy Four experts to work on ideas for reanimating Minsk process - Zelensky's rep

There are a number of "creative" ideas for invigorating the Minsk peace process, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential executive office Vadym Prystaiko said.

"We agreed that the Minsk [process] will be used and that its activity, which was stopped, should start anew now. There are already certain creative ideas, which we discussed. We will be able to share them, when our experts will work on them and reach some specific decisions," Prystaiko told reporters following the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the French and German foreign ministers on Thursday.

For a meeting between the Normandy Four leaders they should have "something specific on the table" they will discuss, Prystaiko said.

"This is preceded by major work at all levels. We are going to renovate the work of the Trilateral Contact Group soon, and these decisions will be made in one or two days," he said.