Facts

10:33 31.05.2019

Normandy Four experts to work on ideas for reanimating Minsk process - Zelensky's rep

1 min read
Normandy Four experts to work on ideas for reanimating Minsk process - Zelensky's rep

There are a number of "creative" ideas for invigorating the Minsk peace process, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential executive office Vadym Prystaiko said.

"We agreed that the Minsk [process] will be used and that its activity, which was stopped, should start anew now. There are already certain creative ideas, which we discussed. We will be able to share them, when our experts will work on them and reach some specific decisions," Prystaiko told reporters following the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the French and German foreign ministers on Thursday.

For a meeting between the Normandy Four leaders they should have "something specific on the table" they will discuss, Prystaiko said.

"This is preceded by major work at all levels. We are going to renovate the work of the Trilateral Contact Group soon, and these decisions will be made in one or two days," he said.

Tags: #minsk #prystaiko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:46 15.04.2019
Minsk Agreements acceptable, but Donbas elections impossible yet

Minsk Agreements acceptable, but Donbas elections impossible yet

16:39 11.04.2019
Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

00:20 31.01.2019
No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

13:28 29.01.2019
Lukashenko meets with Ukrainian envoy at Minsk talks Marchuk

Lukashenko meets with Ukrainian envoy at Minsk talks Marchuk

12:28 03.12.2018
Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

11:11 13.11.2018
Ukraine, NATO not planning joint exercises in Sea of Azov — Prystaiko

Ukraine, NATO not planning joint exercises in Sea of Azov — Prystaiko

16:54 01.11.2018
Kuchma says United States unlikely to get involved in Minsk talks

Kuchma says United States unlikely to get involved in Minsk talks

15:12 30.10.2018
Minsk agreements not sufficient to achieve peace in Ukraine - Tymoshenko

Minsk agreements not sufficient to achieve peace in Ukraine - Tymoshenko

17:41 26.10.2018
Minsk, Kyiv have trusting relations - Lukashenko

Minsk, Kyiv have trusting relations - Lukashenko

13:32 26.10.2018
Minsk expects increase of Belarusian-Ukrainian turnover to $5 bln in 2018

Minsk expects increase of Belarusian-Ukrainian turnover to $5 bln in 2018

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky dismisses chief of SBU's Main Investigation Department Ostafiychuk

Kvartal-95 co-owner believes agreeing with Russia to end war possible, calls for limiting language requirements, repealing law on language

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

LATEST

Zelensky dismisses chief of SBU's Main Investigation Department Ostafiychuk

Kvartal-95 co-owner believes agreeing with Russia to end war possible, calls for limiting language requirements, repealing law on language

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Meeting of state leaders of Normandy format may be held in mid-July – Danyliuk

Ukrainian-Estonian Chamber of Commerce starts work in Tallinn

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD