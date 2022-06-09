Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council has decided to deprive Minsk of the status of a sister city of the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Minsk can hardly be called a sister city of Kyiv anymore. So nothing prevented us from making a decision to deprive the capital of Belarus of this status. The country from whose territory missiles were flying into Ukrainian cities and towns, and there was an invasion of Russian troops into our state," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.