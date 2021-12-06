Economy

18:46 06.12.2021

Minsk bans imports of goods from countries that impose anti-Belarusian sanctions

1 min read
Minsk bans imports of goods from countries that impose anti-Belarusian sanctions

Minsk has imposed a ban on imports of certain goods from countries that have imposed sanctions on Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"As a countermeasure to illegal external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining Belarus's sovereignty and worsening the wellbeing of Belarusian citizens and in order to protect national interests, the government of the Republic of Belarus has decided to impose a ban on imports of a number of goods originating from states that impose illegitimate, anti-Belarusian sanctions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

A relevant directive will be signed in the near future, the ministry said.

"Necessary measures will be taken to saturate the domestic market with analogous goods from friendly countries," it said.

Tags: #minsk #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 18.11.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 28 employees of Russian special services

Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 28 employees of Russian special services

12:22 02.11.2021
Zelensky enacts four NSDC decisions on sanctions – decree

Zelensky enacts four NSDC decisions on sanctions – decree

13:03 16.10.2021
Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

13:07 12.10.2021
All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

17:23 11.10.2021
EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

18:55 05.10.2021
Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

15:21 01.10.2021
Naftogaz head expecting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator over halt of gas transit to Hungary

Naftogaz head expecting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator over halt of gas transit to Hungary

09:23 13.09.2021
Minsk not to talk to West until sanctions lifted - Lukashenko

Minsk not to talk to West until sanctions lifted - Lukashenko

12:40 02.09.2021
U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky submits to Rada draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

World Bank on Dec 10, Dec 17 to consider provision of two tranches of up to $500 mln to Ukraine

Govt increases receipts of 2022 state budget in bill for second reading by UAH 55 bln, outlays by UAH 56 bln

President Zelensky to submit draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

LATEST

Zelensky submits to Rada draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

Vodafone Ukraine, FUIB, DTEK top ESG Transparency Index 2020

World Bank on Dec 10, Dec 17 to consider provision of two tranches of up to $500 mln to Ukraine

Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

Govt increases receipts of 2022 state budget in bill for second reading by UAH 55 bln, outlays by UAH 56 bln

President Zelensky to submit draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

App installations in Ukraine grows by 31%, in-app spend by 42% – Google

World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

Fall in electricity prices can affect ability of thermal generation to purchase fuel in autumn-winter period – DTEK

Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD