Minsk bans imports of goods from countries that impose anti-Belarusian sanctions

Minsk has imposed a ban on imports of certain goods from countries that have imposed sanctions on Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"As a countermeasure to illegal external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining Belarus's sovereignty and worsening the wellbeing of Belarusian citizens and in order to protect national interests, the government of the Republic of Belarus has decided to impose a ban on imports of a number of goods originating from states that impose illegitimate, anti-Belarusian sanctions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

A relevant directive will be signed in the near future, the ministry said.

"Necessary measures will be taken to saturate the domestic market with analogous goods from friendly countries," it said.