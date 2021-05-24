Facts

18:15 24.05.2021

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

1 min read
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian government to draft a decision on the termination of flights between Ukraine and Belarus due to the events that took place at Minsk airport on May 23, the presidential press service said on Monday.

"The president instructed the government to work out a decision on the termination of direct flights between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus and the closure of the airspace of Belarus for flights from Ukraine and to our country," the office said.

It is noted that Zelensky gave the relevant order during the Monday meeting. It was attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Deputy Heads of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko and Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

During the meeting, its participants analyzed the events around Ryanair passenger plane, which on May 23 made an emergency landing at Minsk airport.

