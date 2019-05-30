Facts

11:19 30.05.2019

Ukrainian Special Forces recon units train on Tendra Spit in Kherson region

1 min read
Ukrainian Special Forces recon units train on Tendra Spit in Kherson region

Reconnaissance units of the 73rd Naval Special Purpose Center of Ukraine's Special Operation Forces have taken part in exercises on Tendrivska (Tendra) Spit in southern Kherson region.

"Tactical and special reconnaissance exercises have been conducted by the 73rd Special Purpose Center on Tendra Spit. May 2019," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Facebook on Thursday morning, posting photos of the exercises, in which the landing ship Yuriy Olefirenko took part.

Tags: #ukraine #training
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 30.05.2019
On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

17:46 30.05.2019
Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

17:22 30.05.2019
About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

17:10 30.05.2019
IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

16:23 30.05.2019
Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

15:45 30.05.2019
T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

15:00 30.05.2019
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

14:52 30.05.2019
Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

14:25 30.05.2019
Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

14:21 30.05.2019
Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

LATEST

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Twenty-five trucks with chemicals, medical equipment from international organizations heading to occupied Donbas

Russia-led forces mount 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Five crewmembers killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

Friz to take part in primaries among MP candidates for European Solidarity Party

Court cancels NBU decision to exclude PricewaterhouseCoopers from register of auditors

Tymoshenko insists on Rada making decision on tariff reduction

Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD