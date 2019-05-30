Ukrainian Special Forces recon units train on Tendra Spit in Kherson region

Reconnaissance units of the 73rd Naval Special Purpose Center of Ukraine's Special Operation Forces have taken part in exercises on Tendrivska (Tendra) Spit in southern Kherson region.

"Tactical and special reconnaissance exercises have been conducted by the 73rd Special Purpose Center on Tendra Spit. May 2019," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Facebook on Thursday morning, posting photos of the exercises, in which the landing ship Yuriy Olefirenko took part.