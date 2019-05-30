Facts

09:30 30.05.2019

Five crewmembers killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

1 min read
Five crewmembers killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

A Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces crashed near the village of Sestriatyn in Rivne region's Radyvyliv district, killing four crewmembers and the commander, the press service of Ukraine's Ground Forces said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"The preliminary information available indicates that four crewmembers and their commander from the 16th separate air force brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (stationed in Brody, Lviv region) were killed in the air crash," it said.

Contact with the helicopter was lost at 23:27 Kyiv time on May 29, the press service said.

Rescue services and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. A commission made up of representatives of the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the Ground Forces command is heading to the site.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Tags: #crash #military #ukraine #helicopter
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 30.05.2019
On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

17:46 30.05.2019
Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

17:22 30.05.2019
About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

17:10 30.05.2019
IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

16:23 30.05.2019
Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

15:45 30.05.2019
T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

15:00 30.05.2019
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

14:52 30.05.2019
Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

14:25 30.05.2019
Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

14:21 30.05.2019
Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

LATEST

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Ukrainian Special Forces recon units train on Tendra Spit in Kherson region

Twenty-five trucks with chemicals, medical equipment from international organizations heading to occupied Donbas

Russia-led forces mount 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Friz to take part in primaries among MP candidates for European Solidarity Party

Court cancels NBU decision to exclude PricewaterhouseCoopers from register of auditors

Tymoshenko insists on Rada making decision on tariff reduction

Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD