Supply of Mirage aircraft to Ukraine is ongoing – French ambassador

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/gael.veyssiere.3

Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière has said the process of transferring French Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukrainians continues, but did not disclose details about the number of aircraft already provided.

"Of course, the program is ongoing. Yes, and the training of pilots – that program is ongoing as well," Veyssière told Interfax-Ukraine.

Veyssière also did not comment on the data on the provided air defense systems and SCALP missiles, so as not to provide information to the enemy.

However, speaking about media reports about the shortage of SCALP, the ambassador said: "It is true that we don't have huge stockpiles of them, and they take a long time to produce, for obvious reasons. But we are doing what we can."

The ambassador added that France is trying to "do a great deal while staying as closely aligned as possible with the actual needs of the Ukrainian armed forces."

The diplomat said France wants to see Ukraine militarily strong.

"We need a strong Ukraine – including militarily strong – so that Ukraine is in the best possible position, including when it comes to negotiations," he said.