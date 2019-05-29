Facts

10:19 29.05.2019

Zelensky hopes new Rada to provide grounds for receiving next tranche from IMF

Zelensky hopes new Rada to provide grounds for receiving next tranche from IMF

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada after the parliamentary elections would provide grounds for receiving the next tranche from the IMF.

"Cooperation continues. The International Monetary Fund is always a reliable partner of Ukraine at a time when we need support, and Ukraine, for its part, will also remain a partner that fulfills its obligations. Unfortunately, for the time being, we see a delay in the adoption of laws with reforms that citizens, the business and financial community have been waiting for years. I hope that the new convocation parliament will catch up with this and will provide the basis for receiving the next tranche from the IMF," Zelensky said, speaking with the mission led by Ron van Rooden.

The President of Ukraine said that several factors influenced the decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, in his opinion, the Verkhovna Rada lost the opportunity of making responsible decisions.

"The next [parliamentary] elections are to be held at the end of October. Then somewhere in December we would have a coalition and a new government. Both citizens and the economy cannot wait so much. Without the necessary changes, we would have problems with the International Monetary Fund," Zelensky said, explaining his decision to dissolve parliament.

The press service of the President of Ukraine reported on Tuesday that the meeting with the IMF mission was also attended by Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii and Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

