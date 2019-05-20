Facts

12:51 20.05.2019

U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has said the United States will continue to support Ukraine.

President Zelensky’s speech was impressive and very powerful in what kind of vision for Ukraine’s future there is presented. The bottom line is that the elections were for the people of Ukraine, not for him, he said after Zelensky was inaugurated.

Perry stressed that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

The United States, together with the people of Ukraine, is looking forward to working with the new president and, I hope, with the new parliament, he added, citing U.S. President Donald Trump.

Perry said the American delegation to Zelensky's inauguration would have been bigger if more advanced notice had been given.

Tags: #zelensky #perry
