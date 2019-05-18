Another 15 soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded in Donbas to be treated in Bundeswehr clinics - German Embassy

This week, 15 Ukrainian soldiers have been brought to the clinics of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany - the Bundeswehr – for treatment, who were injured in Donbas hostilities.

"This week, the Bundeswehr has transported fifteen Ukrainian soldiers wounded during the hostilities in Eastern Ukraine to Germany for treatment at Bundeswehr clinics. We wish the soldiers a speedy recovery!" the German Embassy said on Twitter on Friday evening.