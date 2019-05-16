Facts

18:45 16.05.2019

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas hostilities on Thursday – JFO staff

 Since Thursday midnight, Russian mercenaries have mounted six attacks in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Since Thursday midnight, the enemy has violated the cease-fire regime six times. (...) One soldier of the JFO has been killed, and another one injured amid hostilities," the JFO staff said in its evening report on Facebook.

