One KIA, one WIA in Donbas hostilities on Thursday – JFO staff

Since Thursday midnight, Russian mercenaries have mounted six attacks in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

