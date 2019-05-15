Facts

17:30 15.05.2019

Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

Kyiv regional council deputy Vitaliy Karliuk has been serviced a notice of suspicion for his involvement in a raider attack on an agricultural complex, which belonged to Mark Paslawsky, an American citizen of Ukrainian origin, who died in the Anti-terrorist Operation, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"In the well-known case involving the seizure of the Rusava-K LLC agri-complex, which belonged to ATO veteran Mark Paslawsky … a notice of suspicion has been served o Kyiv regional council deputy Karkliuk," Lutsenko said on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, in April 2016, Kyiv's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported on suspicion of committing a crime and announced the international search of the former member of Rusava-K LLC, who was uspected of illegally seizing the property of the company, the founder of which was Markiyan-Grigory Paslawsky (nom de guerre "Marko").

The PGO said after the death of Paslawsky new owners of the agricultural company appeared who forged the minutes of the general meeting of Rusava-K LLC members. As a result of such illegal actions, the owner of 3% of the shares and the founder company, whose representative was Paslawsky, were removed from the founders of the company.

In addition, based on the results of the forensic technical examination, it was established that the contract of sale for the sale of the share of the authorized capital of Rusava-K LLC was made and signed after the death of Paslawsky.

Paslawsky died on August 19, 2014 in Ilovaisk. He participated in the anti-terrorist operation as part of the Donbas volunteer battalion.

