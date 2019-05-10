Facts

10:01 10.05.2019

Germany initiates stepping up peace process in Donbas – ambassador

1 min read
Germany initiates stepping up peace process in Donbas – ambassador

 The German parliament has supported a new initiative to revitalize the peace process in the occupied Donbas, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said.

"At the hearings in the Bundestag, initiated by the faction of free democrats, I supported the new initiative of the German liberals to revitalize the peace process in the occupied east of Ukraine: we are waiting for discussion in the committee and plenum," Melnyk wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #donbas #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 10.05.2019
Poroshenko calls on Merkel to support toughening of sanctions against Russia in response to 'passport decrees'

Poroshenko calls on Merkel to support toughening of sanctions against Russia in response to 'passport decrees'

14:47 08.05.2019
Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

13:27 08.05.2019
Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

11:43 08.05.2019
Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

10:33 08.05.2019
Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

15:26 07.05.2019
Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

17:09 06.05.2019
Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

14:12 30.04.2019
No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

15:23 29.04.2019
Putin hopes can find common language with Zelensky, after latter says some Russians may be granted Ukrainian citizenship

Putin hopes can find common language with Zelensky, after latter says some Russians may be granted Ukrainian citizenship

13:49 29.04.2019
U.S. State Dept. Special Rep Volker: residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens

U.S. State Dept. Special Rep Volker: residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trump's lawyer plans to travel to Kyiv for talks with Zelensky to try to convince him not to stop investigations beneficial to U.S. president

Poroshenko calls on Merkel to support toughening of sanctions against Russia in response to 'passport decrees'

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Poroshenko awards title of Hero of Ukraine to SBU head Hrytsak, volunteer Honcharenko, colonel Sokolenko (posthumously)

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

LATEST

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to meet with Poroshenko on May 13

Trump's lawyer plans to travel to Kyiv for talks with Zelensky to try to convince him not to stop investigations beneficial to U.S. president

NABU director took time to prepare documents, questioning did not take place

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Poroshenko awards title of Hero of Ukraine to SBU head Hrytsak, volunteer Honcharenko, colonel Sokolenko (posthumously)

Armed Forces ready to resist Russia's attempts to worsen situation in eastern Ukraine – Deputy NSDC secretary

Ukrainian PM raises issue of calling Russia to account for issue of Russian passports to Donbas residents before Canadian FM

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD