Germany initiates stepping up peace process in Donbas – ambassador

The German parliament has supported a new initiative to revitalize the peace process in the occupied Donbas, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said.

"At the hearings in the Bundestag, initiated by the faction of free democrats, I supported the new initiative of the German liberals to revitalize the peace process in the occupied east of Ukraine: we are waiting for discussion in the committee and plenum," Melnyk wrote on Twitter.