Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces mounted 25 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action (KIA), and another three as wounded in action (WIA), the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On May 7, Russia's armed forces violated the cease-fire regime 25 times, 12 of them with the use of the 122mm caliber artillery systems banned by the Minsk agreements, 120 and 82mm tank guns and mortars. The enemy also attacked our defenders from infantry combat vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, large-caliber machine guns, automatic rifle and sniper weapons ... One serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed, another three were wounded in shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Popasna, as well as near the villages of Novotroyitske, Vodiane, Mykolayivka, Hnutove, Nevelske, Starohnativka, Novoselivka Druha, Lebedynske, Bohdanivka, Novozvanivka, Katerynivka, Khutir Vilny, Pivdenne, and Stanytsia Luhanska were under attack.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russia-occupation forces have attacked Ukrainian positions twice – near the town of Maryinka and the village of Pavlopil, using automatic grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. One member of the Joint Forces has been killed as a result of shelling," the report said.

Three enemy troops were killed and another two were wounded on Tuesday, intelligence reports say.