Facts

09:13 08.05.2019

HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

1 min read
HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

The meeting of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has decided to start the work of the newly created court on September 5, 2019.

The judge took the relevant decision at a meeting on Tuesday evening, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Two premises in Kyiv were allocated for the work of the HACC by order of the Cabinet of Ministers, but the buildings require reconstruction. The HACC is temporarily located in the Pechersky district court of the capital on Khreschatyk Street and on Haitsan Street.

Tags: #hacc #court #ukraine
