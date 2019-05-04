Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Ukrainian journalist and publicist Stanislav Aseyev, who has been held in areas of Donetsk region (ORDO) not controlled by Ukrainian government, continues to be illegally kept behind bars during two years, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"While the world marks #WorldPressFreedomDay many brave men & women stay behind bars sacrificing their freedom for truth. Stanislav Aseyev is one of them. Illegally imprisoned in Donetsk by Kremlin-backed terrorists he has been held there in appalling conditions for two years#FreeAseyev," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.