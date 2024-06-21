Facts

12:23 21.06.2024

Two Kazakh citizens suspected of attempted murder of journalist Sadykov cross border with Moldova on day of crime, put on intl wanted list

2 min read
The National Police of Ukraine report on the international search for two citizens of Kazakhstan, who were notified in absentia of suspicion of attempted murder of opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv. Kyiv’s prosecutor's office clarifies that the defendants crossed the border with Moldova on the same day they committed the crime.

"The perpetrators of the attempted murder of a Kazakh journalist have been declared suspicious, the defendants are put on the international wanted list," the National Police said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the report, as a result of a complex of operational search measures and investigative actions, law enforcement officers managed to establish that two foreigners, 33 and 36 years old, were involved in the commission of the crime.

A message from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on the Telegram channel on Friday indicates that "two men aged 33 and 36 years carefully planned the murder of a journalist with a refugee status in Ukraine."

"It has been established that the suspects arrived on the territory of Ukraine on June 2, crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border. In the capital, they rented an apartment and bought a car. The victim was being watched for some time, studying his routes," the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the report, on June 18, the day of the crime, one of the suspects approached the victim's car, fired a shot, and his accomplice was watching the situation around the house, after that they left the crime scene.

"The suspects left the territory of Ukraine on the day of the attempted premeditated murder, crossed the border of Ukraine and Moldova. They are currently put on the international wanted list," the prosecutor's office said.

Holosiyivsky district Court of Kyiv in absentia chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for two citizens of Kazakhstan.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing, and measures are being taken to detain suspects.

Tags: #kazakhstan #journalist

