Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

he competent authorities of Ukraine are establishing the circumstances of a visit by an NBC journalist from the territory of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied Crimea, after verification a decision will be made on further steps, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

“Visiting the temporarily occupied Crimea from the territory of the Russian Federation is a violation of the legislation of Ukraine. Legal liability is provided for violators. In particular, foreigners are also banned from entering Ukraine for such actions,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the competent authorities of Ukraine are establishing the circumstances of an illegal visit by an NBC journalist to the territory of Crimea.

“Following the results of the inspection, a decision will be made on further steps,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, NBC News published a video by reporter Keir Simmons about Crimea. The report states that the journalist “arrived in Crimea by train from Moscow on the Kerch Bridge, which was blown up last fall.”