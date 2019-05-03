Facts

18:58 03.05.2019

Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

Advisers to President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky, ex-Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk and Ruslan Riaboshapka, have discussed with EU ambassadors in Brussels joint efforts to counteract Russian aggression.

Ze!Team's press service said team members had met with the ambassadors of 28 EU countries on the EU's Political and Security Committee in Brussels. They briefed the EU representatives on the priorities and first steps of Zelensky after taking office as president. They also discussed responses to the main threats to Ukraine.

"We were assured full support. There is an understanding that the strengthening of sanctions against Russia is necessary," Danyliuk said after the meeting.

The parties discussed the intensification of work in the Normandy Four format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) and counteracting Russian provocations, including Russia's decision to issue passports to residents of Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine.

"The key priority for us will be the restoration, revitalization of the work of the 'Normandy format,'" Danyliuk said, adding that Zelensky's team will also focus on solving humanitarian problems in Donbas, in particular, rebuilding a bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska and others.

On May 3, Danyliuk and Riaboshapka met with diplomatic advisers to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. Meetings with political advisors to President of the European Council Donald Tusk were also scheduled.

