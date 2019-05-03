EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

The European Union supports the revision and new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine, said Ruslan Riaboshapka, a member of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky's team, who is in charge of law enforcement and anti-corruption policies.

"If we recall the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on PrivatBank, and if we are talking about some success of legal reform, reforming the judicial system, then, probably, we need to reconsider the path of this judicial reform, and propose new approaches. We have them, and the European side also supports them," Riaboshapka told reporters in Brussels on Friday, where members of Zelensky's team met with European diplomats and diplomatic advisers to EU leaders.