09:50 03.05.2019

Ukrainian military conduct successful operation, moving 1 km forward – 'Donbas-Ukraine' battalion commander

 Commander of the battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Donbas-Ukraine" Viacheslav Vlasenko (nickname "Filin") reports on the successful operation near Novozvanivka in Donbas and the advance of the Ukrainian military 1 km forward, with three soldiers reported as injured.

"On May 2, 2019, the units of the 46th separate Donbas-Ukraine assault battalion, as a result of a successful operation in the village of Novozvanivka, advanced 1 km forward and took advantageous positions, gaining an advantage over the enemy," wrote Vlasenko on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

However, he said that as a result of military clashes, three battalion servicemen were wounded.

"At present, they have been provided with emergency medical care, followed by evacuation to a military hospital," Vlasenko said.

