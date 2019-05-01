Facts

17:08 01.05.2019

Russia not interested in strong Ukraine

1 min read
Russia not interested in strong Ukraine

Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Serhiy Kryvonos has declared that Russia is not interested in a strong Ukraine, the press service of the NSDC has said.

"Russia is not interested in a strong Ukraine. The goal of the military leaders of Russia is to return the status of a superpower. To do this, they need to return 40 million Slavs to the bosom of the former Russian empire, and now Putin's empire," Kryvonos said on the air of TV Channel Five.

Kryvonos noted that "it is absolutely unprofitable for Russia to return the territories and end the war, which, according to their plan, should continue as long as possible."

Tags: #nsdc #russia #ukraine #kryvonos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 01.05.2019
Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

15:00 01.05.2019
ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

14:58 01.05.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

14:41 01.05.2019
Putin signs decree facilitating Russian citizenship acquisition for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens

Putin signs decree facilitating Russian citizenship acquisition for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens

14:41 01.05.2019
Groysman: Our goal is to bring State Border Service standards in line with NATO standards

Groysman: Our goal is to bring State Border Service standards in line with NATO standards

13:28 01.05.2019
Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

12:01 01.05.2019
Zelensky meets with 'Honored Patriarch' Filaret

Zelensky meets with 'Honored Patriarch' Filaret

11:51 01.05.2019
Zelensky, Metropolitan Onufriy discuss Ukrainian religious life

Zelensky, Metropolitan Onufriy discuss Ukrainian religious life

11:35 01.05.2019
Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

11:30 01.05.2019
Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

Putin signs decree facilitating Russian citizenship acquisition for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens

Groysman: Our goal is to bring State Border Service standards in line with NATO standards

Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

LATEST

British court sentences Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating terms of release on bail

Zelensky visiting head of Orthodox Church of Ukraine at Kyiv monastery

Kyiv expects int'l community not to recognize Russian passports issued to Donbas residents

Klimkin doesn't rule out discussing joint work with President-elect Zelensky

Linkevicius to raise issue of Russia's responsibility for facilitation of obtaining Russian citizenship by ORDLO residents at meeting of EU FMs

Brussels intends to study content of Ukrainian language law

Zelensky has status of "newly president-elect of Ukraine," will officially take presidential office after his inauguration

EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

Tsymbaliuk appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to intl organizations in Vienna

Zelensky officially named Ukrainian president-elect

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD