Russia not interested in strong Ukraine

Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Serhiy Kryvonos has declared that Russia is not interested in a strong Ukraine, the press service of the NSDC has said.

"Russia is not interested in a strong Ukraine. The goal of the military leaders of Russia is to return the status of a superpower. To do this, they need to return 40 million Slavs to the bosom of the former Russian empire, and now Putin's empire," Kryvonos said on the air of TV Channel Five.

Kryvonos noted that "it is absolutely unprofitable for Russia to return the territories and end the war, which, according to their plan, should continue as long as possible."