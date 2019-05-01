Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked voters after the Central Election Commission (CEC) had released full results of the presidential election, and announced a competition for the position of a spokesperson to the head of state.

The first U.S. President George Washington was inaugurated 230 years today, he also said.

"I am not comparing myself with this great statesman. It's too early yet. But if you don't mind, I will quote him: 'Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.' So this is what I promise to all of you Ukrainians. Everyone, despite their choice. I promise to work hard. I promise not to let you down," Zelensky said in his video message on Facebook.

He also proposed a competition for the position of presidential spokesperson. Potential candidates should send their CV by electronic mail.

"We are beginning the first competition: the Ukrainian presidential spokesperson. The conditions are very simple: if you have knowledge of at least three languages - Ukrainian, English and Russian - and if you have experience in journalism or in the public sphere, if you are prepared to work 24/7, please send your resume to the e-mail address that will appear in the first comment to this video, and we'll start doing it together," Zelensky said.

Zelensky won the second round of the presidential election with 73.22% of votes, the CEC announced earlier on Tuesday.