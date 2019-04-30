Ukrainian, Czech law enforcement agencies agree to jointly fight criminal gangs

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed to cooperate in some areas of the fight against crime.

In the Czech Republic, representatives of the Ukrainian police signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Czech police, deputy head of the National Police Viacheslav Abroskin said on his Facebook page.

According to the signed memorandum, police officers of these countries will cooperate during investigations of crimes "associated with organized criminal groups, illegal migration and human trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, illegal arms trafficking and manifestations of transnational crime."

"I can only say that the leaders and members of criminal organizations who built their houses and hid their money in banks outside our country will live worse, and perhaps they will not be able to get to this money and houses," wrote Abroskin.