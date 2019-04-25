CEC delays official election results to postpone inauguration date by Rada not to be dissolved – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, who won the presidential elections in Ukraine, declares that the CEC deliberately delays the official announcement of the voting results so that his inauguration would take place after May 27 and, as a result, I would not be able to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada.

"There is victory, but no powers. Someone hides a mace from me. I'll explain what is happening: the CEC is delaying the official announcement of the results so that the Verkhovna Rada could delay the appointment date for the inauguration. To appoint inauguration after May 27. Why? So that President Zelensky wouldn't even have the opportunity to think about the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada. It seems to me that this is unfair," said Zelensky in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.