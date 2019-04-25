Facts

17:30 25.04.2019

Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

The European Union says that the granting of Russian citizenship to residents of the occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is another encroachment on the sovereignty of Ukraine from Russia.

The corresponding statement was made by the official representative of the EU in Brussels on Thursday. "The signature by President Putin of a decree entitling, inter alia, people who permanently reside in certain areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner, is another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia," he said.

The EU believes that the timing for such a decision by the Russian side - immediately after the presidential elections in Ukraine, which "demonstrated Ukraine's strong attachment to democracy and the rule of law, shows Russia’s intention to further destabilize Ukraine and to exacerbate the conflict."

"We expect Russia to refrain from actions that are against the Minsk agreements and impede the full reintegration of the non-Government controlled areas into Ukraine. All parties must fully implement their commitments under the Minsk agreements," the EU representative said.

He also assured that the EU "remains steadfast in its support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 24 signed a decree simplifying the procedure for residents of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk to receive Russian citizenship.

