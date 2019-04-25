Facts

NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) must quickly demonstrate the result, otherwise their leadership will be reshuffled, the member of the team of president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky, former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The number one priority is resetting anti-corruption infrastructure. I participated in its launch, but it has been simply paralyzed in the past two years," he said at the event "New Five Year Challenge: Expectations. Hopes. Concerns" organized by the European Business Association (EBA) in Kyiv.

"It is clear that the anti-corruption agency [the NABU] needs to be relaunched. In its current state there is no difference either it exists or not, it is an authority for political persecution," Danyliuk added.

"They [the NABU and the SAPO] should be given limited time so that they show the result. If not, restart the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office ... Now ... the NABU and the SAPO do not work," the official stated.

