U.S. Dept of State promises Zelensky support for reforms in Ukraine

The United States is ready to support the victor in the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, a statement of the U.S. State Department, posted on Monday, says.

"The United States congratulates President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the Ukrainian presidential elections. We also congratulate the Ukrainian people on holding elections that reflect Ukraine's vibrant democracy five years after the 2014 Revolution of Dignity and after five years of unrelenting Russian aggression," the statement reads.

The U.S. State Department also welcomes the conclusions contained in the preliminary OSCE report on the past elections. "The elections were peaceful, competitive, and the outcome represented the will of the people," it says.

Also, the U.S. State Department expressed a desire to work with Zelensky. "We look forward to working with President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky to advance our two nations' shared goal of a secure, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The United States maintains steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its international borders and will continue to stand with Ukraine as it undertakes essential reforms," the U.S. Department of State said.