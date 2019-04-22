Facts

13:51 22.04.2019

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

1 min read

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the free and fair presidential election in Ukraine and expressed hope for deepening bilateral relations in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

"I congratulate Volodymyr Zelensky on being elected the next president of Ukraine, and the people of Ukraine on holding a free and fair election," Zourabichvili said.

She said she was expecting to build a successful relationship with the new Ukrainian president and to deepen bilateral relations.

Earlier on Monday, Zelensky was congratulated by Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, who expressed Georgia's support for a peaceful and democratic choice for Ukraine.

Zelensky gained 73.17% of the vote in the runoff election, while incumbent Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko got 24.5%, the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission said on Monday after counting 95.06% of votes.

Tags: #georgia #president #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 22.04.2019
CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

12:25 22.04.2019
Tokayev congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidency

Tokayev congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidency

12:24 22.04.2019
EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

12:24 22.04.2019
Tymoshenko calls for forming new govt before parliamentary election

Tymoshenko calls for forming new govt before parliamentary election

12:03 22.04.2019
Georgian PM declares support for democratic choice of Ukraine

Georgian PM declares support for democratic choice of Ukraine

11:45 22.04.2019
Lukashenko congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

Lukashenko congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

11:39 22.04.2019
EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

11:22 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

11:13 22.04.2019
Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner gets over 250 reports of electoral rights violations

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner gets over 250 reports of electoral rights violations

11:04 22.04.2019
CEC head on second round of voting: valid, real, democratic and free election

CEC head on second round of voting: valid, real, democratic and free election

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

LATEST

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

ONE KIA, ONE WIA IN HOSTILITIES IN JFO ZONE ON MONDAY – DEFENSE MINISTRY

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Russia's ban on import of products of Ukrainian light industry to mainly touch export of tights, nylons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD