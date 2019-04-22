Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the free and fair presidential election in Ukraine and expressed hope for deepening bilateral relations in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.
"I congratulate Volodymyr Zelensky on being elected the next president of Ukraine, and the people of Ukraine on holding a free and fair election," Zourabichvili said.
She said she was expecting to build a successful relationship with the new Ukrainian president and to deepen bilateral relations.
Earlier on Monday, Zelensky was congratulated by Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, who expressed Georgia's support for a peaceful and democratic choice for Ukraine.
Zelensky gained 73.17% of the vote in the runoff election, while incumbent Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko got 24.5%, the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission said on Monday after counting 95.06% of votes.