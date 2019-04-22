EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

The European Business Association (EBA) has named seven priority steps, which business is waiting for from the newly elected president of Ukraine in the first months of running the post.

"The first step is to present professionals with an impeccable reputation and lack of ties with oligarchs and big business for the posts of Prosecutor General and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense," the EBA said in a press release on Monday.

Business is also awaiting the presentation of a plan for reforming law enforcement agencies in order to reduce pressure on business, and people appointed to the above-mentioned positions should do their utmost to fulfill this plan, the EBA said.

The third step that the business association indicated is the re-launch of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, supporting the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Ukrainian Association of Credit Unions, the EBA said in the press release.

"The fourth step is to ensure macroeconomic stability, including the signing of a memorandum with the International Monetary Fund to continue cooperation. In addition, ensuring the independence of the National Bank and public support for the policy of low budget deficit," the EBA said.

In addition, the association pointed out the need to continue the structural reforms undertaken in previous years, including, but not limited to, public procurement reform, the continuation of automatic VAT refund and deregulation, the State Fiscal Service reform, healthcare reform, and decentralization.

At the same time, the business association expects the president to provide all-round assistance and public support for legislative changes, starting with the opening of the land market and the transparent privatization of large state-owned enterprises with the possibility of applying British law.

The final seventh step is to ensure the independence of market regulators, starting with the Anti-Monopoly Committee and the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER).

"Business wants to see clear proposals, concrete steps and candidates for positions that can effectively support the transformation processes in the country, implement important changes, not cosmetic reforms. These seven steps, according to the business community, are needed immediately in the first months of work," the EBA press service said, citing EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko.