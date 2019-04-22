Tymoshenko calls for forming new govt before parliamentary election

Leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko has said that a new government should be created before the next sparliamentary election scheduled for autumn 2019, referring to the outcome of the presidential election.

"Do we have to stand the existing government for six months? I think people do not cast 75% of their votes cast for the changes, so that to tolerate this government for another six months... Therefore, if this parliament has even a drop of conscience left, it is necessary to give an opportunity of creating a new government that will have absolutely new goals and objectives," Tymoshenko said at a meeting of the reconciliation council of the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the politician, the formation of a new government will indicate that urgent changes "must begin today."

Tymoshenko said that the parliament should back the new head of state, allowing exercising powers on the new concept of changes in Ukraine.