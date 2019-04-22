Facts

06:45 22.04.2019

Armenian PM Pashinyan congratulates Zelensky in Ukrainian

1 min read

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"I sincerely congratulate Volodymyr Zelensky on the convincing victory in the democratic elections of the President of Ukraine. I am confident that in this position you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, will make every effort so that the friendly relations between Armenia and Ukraine could be brought to a new level and serve our people. I wish you success," Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

The tweet was in the Ukrainian language.

Tags: #armenia #zelensky #prime #minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 22.04.2019
Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

06:54 22.04.2019
Groysman greets Zelensky after victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Groysman greets Zelensky after victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

06:30 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

06:28 22.04.2019
Zelensky talks with French President Macron by phone

Zelensky talks with French President Macron by phone

05:42 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.06%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.6% – 75.99% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.06%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.6% – 75.99% of protocols processed

05:15 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.66% – 70.33% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.66% – 70.33% of protocols processed

04:53 22.04.2019
Austrian Chancellor congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential vote in Ukraine, urges to continue reforms

Austrian Chancellor congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential vote in Ukraine, urges to continue reforms

04:18 22.04.2019
Canada's PM Trudeau greets Zelensky after election win

Canada's PM Trudeau greets Zelensky after election win

03:50 22.04.2019
Trump tells Zelensky U.S. will continue helping Ukraine restore territorial integrity – Volker

Trump tells Zelensky U.S. will continue helping Ukraine restore territorial integrity – Volker

03:13 22.04.2019
Polish President Duda invites Ukraine's President-elect Zelensky to Poland

Polish President Duda invites Ukraine's President-elect Zelensky to Poland

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Financial market's reaction to court decision on PrivatBank temporarily – NBU Council head

Presidential election in Ukraine held peacefully - head of World Congress of Ukrainians

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 90.1% of protocols processed

Interior Ministry don't record vote fraud during second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – Shevchenko

MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

Leader of Venezuelan opposition Guaidó congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Zelensky leading with 73.04%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 66.74% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 72.96%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.7% – 60.89% of protocols processed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD