Armenian PM Pashinyan congratulates Zelensky in Ukrainian

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"I sincerely congratulate Volodymyr Zelensky on the convincing victory in the democratic elections of the President of Ukraine. I am confident that in this position you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, will make every effort so that the friendly relations between Armenia and Ukraine could be brought to a new level and serve our people. I wish you success," Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

The tweet was in the Ukrainian language.