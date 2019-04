Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

Incumbent president Petro Poroshenko is in the lead of the other presidential candidate, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Ukraine's foreign constituency, according to the Central Election Commission website, after 51.48% of protocols have been processed.

In particular, 51.86% of voters supported Poroshenko, 46.81% voted for Zelensky.