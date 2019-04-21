U.S. Embassy congratulates newly elected president of Ukraine Zelensky

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has congratulated the newly elected President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and expressed hope for the continuation of the strong Ukraine-U.S. partnership.

"We congratulate President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and thank all those who contributed to ensuring Ukraine's presidential election was conducted in a peaceful manner. We thank President Petro Poroshenko for his efforts over the past five years to strengthen Ukraine's security, prosperity and democracy, and to strengthen our bilateral relationship. We look forward to continuing the strong U.S.-Ukraine partnership with President-elect Zelensky," the embassy said on Facebook.