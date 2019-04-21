Facts

21:55 21.04.2019

Zelensky: Lutsenko from old team, we will appoint new people

Volodymyr Zelensky who won the presidential election according to the results of exit polls has said that he plans to conducti staff reshuffling, including to replace Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.

"Lutsenko is an old team. We will appoint new people, and this applies not only to Mr. Lutsenko," Zelensky said at a briefing at his headquarters on Sunday.

He also said that a separate press conference will be held on staff issues.

"Do you know that the head of the National Bank is appointed for seven years? We have presented all the experts of our team, the Servant of the People Party, experts who were involved in the electoral process. In the near future ... we will present the team," he said.

Zelensky also said that he wants to reduce the Presidential Administration and does not want to stay in Bankova Street.

