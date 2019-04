Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Voter turnout at the presidential elections of Ukraine as of 15:00 on Sunday was 45.26%, according to data from all 199 electoral districts, the website of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) has reported.

Voter turnout in Vinnytsia region stood at 45.52%, in Volyn region at 43.77%, in Dnipropetrovsk region at 50.90%, in Donetsk region at 44.88%, in Zhytomyr region at 44.63%, in Zakarpattia region 29.64%, in Zaporizhia region at 50.80%, in Ivano-Frankivsk region at 37%, in Kyiv region at 48.55%, in Kirovohrad region at 47.73%, in Luhansk region at 45.05%, in Lviv region at 40.34%, and in Mykolaiv region at 48.33%.

The run-off has drawn a voter turnout of 43.96% in Odesa region, 50.37% in Poltava region, 42.26% in Rivne region, 47.93% in Sumy region, 40.79% in Ternopil region, 48.18% in Kharkiv region, 45.54% in Kherson region, 44.85% in Khmelnytsky region, 47.34% in Cherkasy region, 34.93% in Chernivtsi region, 48.55% in Chernihiv region, and 46.14% in Kyiv.