Russia creates new difficulties in Ukrainian-Russian relations to show liberalization after presidential election – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the Russian Federation deliberately creates new problems in relations with Ukraine to show the semblance of improvement of relations between the two countries after the Ukrainian presidential election.

"The Russian Federation has blocked the cease fire [in Donbas]. This is what they used to do. Today, you know, the decision was made to stop the supply of Russian pipes. This has been done so that later, during negotiations after the presidential election [in Ukraine] first to create problems and then show that "they are slowly liberalizing something," he said on Friday.