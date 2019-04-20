Poroshenko, Pompeo discuss threats of renationalization of PrivatBank

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which discussed the threats of renationalization of PrivatBank, the press service of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine has reported.

"Pompeo assured of the support for Ukraine on the path of reforms and counteracting the ongoing Russian aggression. The parties discussed the threats of renationalization of PrivatBank and the necessity of preserving macrofinancial stability of Ukraine," the press service said.

According to the report, the U.S. Secretary of State assured that Washington would remain side by side with Ukraine in restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude for Washington's strong support and called for more active efforts, in particular regarding the release of Ukrainian hostages and seamen illegally kept in Russian prisons," the press service said.