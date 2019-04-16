Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

The former head of the state-owned Ukrspetsexport (2005-2010), who was granted political asylum in the U.K. in 2018, and the ex-head of the political council of the Our Ukraine party (2010-2013), Serhiy Bondarchuk, intends to return to Ukraine and take part in the reform of the Ukrainian intelligence services, which is designed to counter the new long-term challenges of the Ukrainian statehood.

"I will definitely return to Ukraine, and precisely to the Security Service of Ukraine ... because I believe that the Ukrainian state cannot be built without a real Ukrainian special service," Bondarchuk said by Skype from London during a presentation of the book by Ukrainian journalist Galya Plachynda "Zrada VS. Peremoha" at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"For 20-30 years, we will have challenges that we still do not understand and what serious environment we will have to live in," he added.

According to Bondarchuk, he was forced to travel to the U.K. in a difficult period for Ukraine due to the "hunt" stated against him by "political elites" and the "current leadership of the country who wanted to do unconstitutional things."

He did not clarify the essence of the conflict, which entailed the need for him to leave the country, as well as the circumstances that affected the granting of political refugee status.

As reported, in January 2015, the chief military prosecutor's office said that Bondarchuk was suspected of embezzling $7.428 million from the state-run company. He is suspected under Part 5 of Article 191 (gross embezzlement via abuse of office under a preliminary collusion by a group of persons) and Part 2 of Article 366 (fabrication caused serious consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.