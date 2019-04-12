Facts

Health Ministry introducing continuing professional development system for doctors

The continuing professional development system for doctors will be mandatory from January 1, 2020, according to a posting on the website of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

According to the report, doctors will be trained annually, which will allow them to be competitive and acquire new skills immediately after the appearance of new technologies and practices in the market. In addition, doctors will be free to choose the topics, content and format of his training.

The ministry also introduced a new certification procedure, according to which the doctor instead of the professional activity report for the last three years will submit an individual educational portfolio on one page. The interview with the attestation commission is also canceled, which will minimize red tape and corruption risks.

The continuing professional development system is being introduced as early as 2019, but it is mandatory only for those who have to undergo regular certification.

Starting from January 1, 2020, every doctor during the year is obliged to score at least 50 points of the continuing professional development system.

From 2021, the doctor must send his or her portfolio to the attestation commission before March 1 to check the recorded scores annually. If the data on the course of continuing professional development is fabricated, the doctor will be denied certification.

