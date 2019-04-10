Facts

16:45 10.04.2019

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

1 min read
Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Debates between the Ukrainian presidential candidates at the Olympiyskiy National Sports Complex will begin at 14:00 Kyiv time on April 14, President Petro Poroshenko's campaign staff said.

"Poroshenko [...] will appear at the Olympiyskiy National Sports Complex at 14:00 Kyiv time on April 14 for debates with [presidential candidate] Volodymyr Zelensky, and I repeat my invitation to Zelensky once again not to fear or evade debates, to display courage and political will and appear a week before the elections," spokesperson for Poroshenko's campaign staff Oleh Medvedev said at a news briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Olympiyskiy National Sports Complex said it had received requests from Poroshenko about holding debates on April 14 and 19, 2019 and from Zelensky on April 19, 2019.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:19 10.04.2019
Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

16:21 10.04.2019
Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

14:15 10.04.2019
Monitoring of Ukraine's presidential campaign covering, conducted with CoE support, shows influence of candidates, parties on media

Monitoring of Ukraine's presidential campaign covering, conducted with CoE support, shows influence of candidates, parties on media

12:51 10.04.2019
No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

12:17 10.04.2019
NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

11:58 10.04.2019
Poroshenko to have medical tests taken by VADA experts at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv

Poroshenko to have medical tests taken by VADA experts at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv

18:53 09.04.2019
Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

17:46 09.04.2019
Poroshenko: We now have a missile with a range of more than one kilometer

Poroshenko: We now have a missile with a range of more than one kilometer

17:07 09.04.2019
Zelensky promises to bring all Ukrainian prisoners home

Zelensky promises to bring all Ukrainian prisoners home

16:02 09.04.2019
Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

LATEST

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No casualties reported amid 13 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD