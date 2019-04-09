Facts

10:05 09.04.2019

One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

2 min read
One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another three as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Tuesday morning on its Facebook page.

The Russian occupation troops fired at the positions of the JFO 13 times, while using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements seven times at a rate of 40 explosive items of 122 mm caliber, 31 mortar shells of 82 mm caliber, also using anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms, the press center said.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok (East) operational-tactical group, the militants attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops eight times: using 82 mm mortars, automatic stun grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms – near Vodiane; 82 mm mortars and heavy-duty anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky; 82 mm mortar mortars near Avdiyivka; anti-tank missile systems and machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne; grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms – near Lebebdynske; grenade launchers of various systems – near Avdiyivka; machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns – near Verkhniotoretske; easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamianka.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever (North) operational-tactical group, the enemy fired on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine five times: using the 122 mm artillery systems and 82 mm mortars from the Novotoshkivske; the 122 mm artillery systems near Krymske; 82 mm mortar and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4; 82 mm mortar mortars – near Luhanske; grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns – also near Luhanske.

"No shelling of the enemy was left without an adequate response from the United Forces," the press center reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on April 8, seven militants were killed and six wounded.

"Since the beginning of the current day, enemy attacks on positions of the United Forces have not been recorded," JFO HQ said.

Tags: #ukraine #jfo #russia #kia #donbass #wia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:54 09.04.2019
Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

13:16 09.04.2019
First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

12:49 09.04.2019
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

12:42 09.04.2019
OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

11:48 09.04.2019
Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

11:43 09.04.2019
Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

10:19 09.04.2019
Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

09:36 09.04.2019
Poroshenko: I will not appoint business partners to important posts

Poroshenko: I will not appoint business partners to important posts

09:29 09.04.2019
Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

18:36 08.04.2019
One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

Poroshenko: I will not appoint business partners to important posts

One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

Poroshenko expects to debate with Zelensky on both April 14 and 19 - leader of pro-presidential parliamentary faction

LATEST

Poroshenko expects to debate with Zelensky on both April 14 and 19 - leader of pro-presidential parliamentary faction

Zelensky campaign HQ asks police for protection

Stepanov refuses to step down as Odesa Region State Administration head, says presidential decree is 'illegal'

Stepanov dismissed as head of Odesa Regional State Administration, Paraschenko appointed acting head

Zelensky: debates with Poroshenko to be held at Olympiysky stadium on April 19

Poroshenko, Zelensky to face off in electoral debates on Apr 14

Kyiv court finds involuntary renaming of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be unlawful

Usyk to hold first heavyweight professional fight against Takam on May 25

One soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian military take saboteur captive in JFO zone

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD