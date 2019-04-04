Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, who is running for a second term, expects a presidential candidate and showman Volodymyr Zelensky in the medical unit of the NSC Olympiyskiy for delivery of medical samples at 9:00 on Friday, Oleh Medvedev, the spokesman for the Poroshenko election campaign said.

"In preparation for the debate, Petro Poroshenko waiting for Volodymyr Zelensky at the medical unit of the Olympiyskiy Stadium at 9:00 tomorrow, where Zelensky himself chose to hold the debate, to deliver all necessary medical tests for alcohol and drug use," Medvedev said at a Thursday afternoon briefing in Kyiv.