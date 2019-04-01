Facts

13:43 01.04.2019

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Ukraine and Georgia are working closely with NATO and in Washington hope that these countries will be able to become members of the North Atlantic Alliance, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison has said.

I hope that one day they will be able to become members of NATO, Hutchinson said at a briefing on Monday.

We have a close alliance with Ukraine and Georgia. And we will continue to develop it further, she added.

NATO has repeatedly stated that they support Ukraine and Georgia in their desire to join the alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly talked about this.

Tags: #future #nato #us
