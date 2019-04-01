Ukraine's military in Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas able to cast their votes for future president – CEC

Officials of Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) say that special polling stations created for voting in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas have allowed the Ukrainian military to exercise their right to vote.

"Eighty special polling places created for our servicemen near the contact line worked properly," Deputy Head of the CEC Yevhen Radchenko said at a briefing on Sunday, March 31.

At the same time, he expressed regret that front-line troops were unable to vote because it is not allowed by law.