Zelensky about exit polls: 'This is a step to big victory'

The candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, showman Volodymyr Zelensky after the announcement of exit poll results thanked Ukrainians for the choice.

"This is only the first step towards a big victory ... There are many exit polls – there is only one winner," Zelensky said at a briefing at his headquarters in Kyiv on Sunday.

He thanked his wife Olena, his team at the elections, as well as the citizens of Ukraine.

"I want to thank all the Ukrainians who voted today not for fun," he said.

According to the published results of four exit polls, Zelensky gains the largest number of votes.