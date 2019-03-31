Facts

20:37 31.03.2019

Tymoshenko's headquarters: exit polls are manipulative

1 min read

The election headquarters of the presidential candidate of Ukraine, the leader of the Batkivschyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, considers the data of exit polls released on Sunday evening to be an instrument for manipulation.

"To my great regret, sociological research from the beginning of the election campaign has become an instrument of manipulation. And exit polls are a thing that is absolutely no different from sociological research," Serhiy Vlasenko, an MP from the Batkivschyna party faction, said at a briefing at Tymoshenko's headquarters after the closure of polling stations.

Tags: #elections #evaluation
20:54 31.03.2019
20:42 31.03.2019
20:24 31.03.2019
20:16 31.03.2019
19:35 31.03.2019
19:04 31.03.2019
18:30 31.03.2019
18:14 31.03.2019
18:04 31.03.2019
18:03 31.03.2019
Interfax-Ukraine
Завантаження...
