Tymoshenko's headquarters: exit polls are manipulative

The election headquarters of the presidential candidate of Ukraine, the leader of the Batkivschyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, considers the data of exit polls released on Sunday evening to be an instrument for manipulation.

"To my great regret, sociological research from the beginning of the election campaign has become an instrument of manipulation. And exit polls are a thing that is absolutely no different from sociological research," Serhiy Vlasenko, an MP from the Batkivschyna party faction, said at a briefing at Tymoshenko's headquarters after the closure of polling stations.