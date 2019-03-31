Facts

11:19 31.03.2019

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko arrives at polling station on bike to vote in Ukraine presidential election

1 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has come to vote at a polling station in the Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum right after its opening at 8:00.

"Ukraine's future development depends on the election. Regardless of who is elected president, it is very important that our country should continue its policy towards European integration. I do and will continue doing everything that depends on me to make Ukraine embody European democratic values, become a strong and successful country of the European community," he told journalists after having cast his ballot.

Klitschko also talked to foreign observers at the polling station and noted that it is very important that the elections be held without violations and manipulations, the press service of the mayor of Kyiv reported.

"The key task is to ensure that the choice of every Ukrainian is protected," he said.

Tags: #voting #election #klitschko #kyiv
