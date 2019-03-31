U.S. Ambassador hopes all eligible Ukrainians take advantage of right to vote, shape their nation's future

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Sunday morning expressed hope that all citizens of Ukraine who have the right to vote in the presidential elections of the country would use this opportunity to determine the future of their country.

"Today is a momentous day for democracy as Ukrainian citizens head to the polls. I hope all eligible Ukrainians take advantage of this important opportunity to shape their nation's future," the Embassy's press service quoted Yovanovitch as saying on Twitter on Sunday morning.

The first round of the next presidential elections is taking place in Ukraine on Sunday, March 31. Voting will end at 20:00. A record number of 39 candidates, for the first time ever in the history of Ukraine, has been included in the ballot paper.