10:20 31.03.2019

Police receive 25 reports related to electoral process – Interior ministry

On Sunday, March 31, Ukrainian police received 25 appeals and reports related to the electoral process, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported.

"Situation centers started working early in the morning. On March 31, 2019, the police received 25 appeals and reports related to the electoral process, including: four in Zakarpattia region, three in Kirovohrad region, two each in Vinnytsia, Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions, one each in Kyiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions, and seven in the city of Kyiv," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Facebook on Sunday.

According to law enforcement agencies, seven facts are connected with illegal campaigning, two – for photographing ballot papers (in Kirovohrad region), voter bribery (in Zakarpattia region) and an attempt to remove a ballot from the polling station (in Zhytomyr region).

Election security of voting on Sunday is being provided by 135,400 employees of the Ministry of Interior.

In Ukraine, on Sunday, March 31, the first round of the next presidential elections is taking place. Voting will end at 20:00. The number of candidates, a record number of 39 candidates, first in the history of Ukraine, has been included in the ballot paper.

